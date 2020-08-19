MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Colquitt County continues on a decline when it comes to positive COVID-19 cases, but it’s nothing dramatic, the Department of Public Health said Tuesday.
Cases are slowly tapering down and that being said, it’s crunch time in terms of stopping the transmission of the virus.
Dr. Charles Ruis, health director at the DPH’s Southwest District, said that’s where a majority of the staff are focused. While their mission sounds elaborate, it’s nothing new -- technique or otherwise -- that they’re doing to stop the transmission.
“We educate the public, we educate the healthcare community, we test patients and we perform case investigations and contact tracing,” Ruis said.
These actions mean there isn’t much time for for anything else, even antibody testing. According to Ruis, the district and county levels aren’t looking at those stats.
The only focus really is stopping the transmission of the virus.
“Focusing on antibodies does not, at this point, appear to play a role in helping us do that,” he said. “We have all we can do to take care of those activities that I listed.”
He also said that the DPH isn’t focusing on dealing with the social or emotional health issues people are facing alongside the virus. The luxury of time just isn’t there to look at those aspects.
Ruis said it’s not that those aspects aren’t important, but DPH staffers’ priorities are elsewhere. The DPH is the only entity doing some of the things that are prioritized, he said.
“In the field of testing there are a lot of other people who are doing testing,” he said. “But when it comes to case investigation, contact tracing and active monitoring, that’s pretty much exclusive, in terms, to Public Health.”
This investigation has yielded statistics in terms of age demographics. Ruis said that 78 percent of Colquitt County’s positive COVID-19 cases since March 1 are in ages 18-64; the rest are evenly divided between those younger than 18 and those older than 64. Among the county’s 24 deaths, 46 percent were in ages 18-64 and 64 percent in ages 65 and up.
In a 14-day period starting from Aug. 16, 11 school-age children -- minors -- tested positive for the virus, Ruis said. In a 28-day period starting from Aug. 16, 30 school-age children tested positive.
The positive case rate per day for that age range would be between one and a little less than one, he said.
“That number in school-age children has come down a little bit from the middle of July to the middle of August,” Ruis said.
COVID-19 reports back in the May-July range said that rural areas -- which Colquitt County is -- were worse off than metropolitan areas because of a lack of hospital space and medical providers in general.
Ruis said that rural areas also have advantages whereas metropolitan areas have disadvantages, such as population density.
“Density probably plays a role in enhancing the transmission of the virus. People living where the population is less dense, that can be a positive influence on avoiding the virus,” he said.
There are some extremely rural areas that lack hospitals and medical providers, which is a negative impact, but Colquitt County isn’t that type of area.
“Most people would agree that it’s a rural area, however, it has an outstanding hospital with a great staff, including an infectious disease specialist, which is kind of uncommon for the average rural county,” Ruis said.
This essentially gives the county a balance between not being densely populated and having good healthcare assets.
The other part of that is that the area’s rural and agricultural economy relies on manual labor that doesn’t allow easy social distancing. That was the problem in May and June.
“A consequence of that was transmission rates did go up temporarily,” Ruis said. “It’s still some of that going on, but it’s nowhere near where it was.”
The incidence of new cases are more spread out between non-agricultural and agricultural workers, he said, but case count has gone down overall.
