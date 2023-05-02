ATLANTA – Colquitt County Commissioner Marc DeMott was recently sworn in to serve as third vice president on the 2023-2024 Association County Commissioners of Georgia Board of Managers.
“Elected by their peers each spring, the ACCG Board of Managers is a group of dynamic leaders that serve as decision-makers on behalf of our organization,” said Executive Director Dave Wills. “I would like to congratulate our newly installed board and look forward to working alongside them to continue the work of advancing Georgia’s counties.”
As ACCG third vice president, DeMott will work in concert with other board members to lead the association and guide policies over the next year, the association said in a press release. The ACCG Board of Managers will continue to work on initiatives that focus on increasing county efficiencies, enhancing continuing education offerings and fostering strong relationships between counties, the state and federal government. Prior to his appointment to third vice president, DeMott served as the District 10 representative on the Board of Managers, a position he held since 2017.
As part of his announcement, DeMott highlighted three previous Colquitt Countians who served as president of the ACCG Board of Managers: W.A. Blasingame (1955-56), William G. “Billy” Fallin (1977-78) and Joseph G. “Joe” Clark (1994-95).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.