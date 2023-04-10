MOULTRIE, Ga. — Dale Rickett of Colquitt County was among 26 graduates of South GeorgiaLEADS, a regional leadership program.
Rickett, mentor coordinator for the Colquitt County Educational Foundation, was the only Colquitt Countian in the program’s sixth cohort. South GeorgiaLEADS works to create a competitive South Georgia through strong leadership and cooperation across the region, according to a press release about the graduation.
With corporate support from Colony Bank, South GeorgiaLEADS spent March 23 in Colquitt County to learn firsthand from the community.
Members of South GeorgiaLEADS heard from Joanne Jones, PCOM’s chief of campus operations; Jim Matney, president and CEO of Colquitt Regional Medical Center; and Kristoff Cohran, program coordinator for Georgia South Psychiatry Residency Program, regarding regional collaboration and how collective impact can expand leadership tenacity.
In addition to graduation sponsor Colony Bank, SGL received support throughout the year from the sustaining sponsor, Georgia Power Company, and the presenting sponsor, Electric Cities of Georgia.
Jody Redding, a lifelong South Georgia resident whose love of agriculture, public service, and politics led him to a political career serving three United State Senators (Paul Coverdell, Zell Miller, and Johnny Isakson), was the keynote speaker. Currently, he serves as the director of field services in the Office of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Redding shared lessons of communication, compromise, and relationship building with South GeorgiaLEADS graduates and guests. In his final thoughts, he shared “Find your passion, and run with it as you never know where it might take you.”
With representation from 15 counties across South Georgia, SGL is an eight-month leadership experience that develops individual leadership skills while engaging participants in discussions of regional importance around economic development, identity and influence, workforce development, and community growth that are both unique and relevant to South Georgia, the press release said.
Nominations and applications for next year’s class (2023-2024) will open later this year, with the program set to launch its seventh cohort in August 2023. Interested applicants may contact their local Chambers of Commerce or Economic Development Authorities, or South GeorgiaLEADS directly at https://southgeorgialeads.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.