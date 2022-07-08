MACON, Ga. – Colquitt County Farm Bureau (CCFB) member Harry Thompson is serving as the chairman of the Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) Hay Committee.
Thompson leads the committee in shaping GFB’s policy relating to hay production in Georgia. The 10-member committee, made up of producers from each of GFB’s 10 districts, gathered during the GFB Spring Commodity Meetings in March. The committee, one of GFB’s 20 commodity advisory committees, will meet again in August at the GFB Commodity Conference.
Colquitt farmers produced more than $2 million worth of hay in 2020, according to the UGA Center for Agribusiness & Economic Development’s Farm Gate Value Report.
Thompson farms with his son Joey, producing hay and cattle on approximately 200 acres. He has served on the Hay Committee for four years and is a past member of the CCFB Board of Directors. Thompson is president of the Colquitt County Cattlemen’s Association and a past member of the Colquitt County Board of Education.
Thompson attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and the University of Georgia, where he earned a master’s degree in agricultural education. He is a member of the Rotary Club of Moultrie and serves as a mentor through the Service Corporation of Retired Executives (SCORE) program.
Thompson and his wife, Gail, have two adult children, Joey and Dr. Darby Thompson Sewell, and two grandchildren, John Wesley Sewell and Parks Sewell. Harry and Gail live in Moultrie and attend First Baptist Church.
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization and has 158 county offices. Its volunteer members actively participate in local, state and national activities that promote agriculture awareness to their non-farming neighbors. GFB officers its members a wide variety of benefits, including insurance, but enrollment in any of the member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.