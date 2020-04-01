MOULTRIE, Ga. – There are now 27 total positive cases of COVID-19 that have been reported in Colquitt County.
According to Colquitt Regional Medical Center, 222 total tests have been performed. Of those tests 27 were positive, 96 were negative and 99 are pending. Two deaths have been recorded. Of the age groups affected, ages 18 to 59 have reportedly had the most cases at 14, ages 60 and up have recorded 12 and one case in age group 0 to 17.
