MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Electric Membership Corporation recently awarded $202,500 in scholarships to deserving students.
Seventy students were honored with scholarships to colleges and universities with campus locations in Colquitt EMC’s service area, according to a press release from Colquitt EMC.
Since 2006, Colquitt EMC has granted more than $3.4 million to 1,275 students in academic scholarships.
“We are proud to have the opportunity to support members in furthering their education,” said Danny Nichols, general manager of Colquitt EMC.
The scholarships are made possible through Georgia legislation that allows unclaimed capital credits to be used for education in the communities served by EMCs. Colquitt EMC has powered South Georgia for 85 years, and currently provides electricity to over 46,000 members in Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, Tift and Worth counties.
