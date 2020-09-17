MOULTRIE, Ga. — Six Colquitt County teachers — three of them from Hamilton Elementary School — were recently awarded Colquitt EMC’s Bright Ideas Grant.
Hamilton Elementary teacher Kyndall Butler earned a Bright Ideas Grant for her project, “Flexible Seating, Because Desks Aren’t for Everyone.”
Hamilton Elementary teacher Amy Hardigree earned a Bright Ideas Grant for her project, “Flexible Seating for Learning.”
Hamilton Elementary teacher Michelle Horne earned a Bright Ideas Grant for her project, “Grow & Know.”
G.E.A.R. teacher Kim Greene earned a Bright Ideas Grant for her project, “Exploring Force and Motion in ART.”
G.E.A.R. teacher Rita Wills earned a Bright Ideas Grant for her project, “Coding for Kids.”
Sunset Elementary School teacher Courtney Hembree earned a Bright Ideas Grant for her project, “Empowering Students to Show their SHINE.”
Colquitt EMC began sponsoring the Bright Ideas Grants to support teachers with funding to put their creative ideas into action. Funding for the grants comes from the cooperative’s unclaimed capital credit fund.
Colquitt EMC is a member-owned electric cooperative that provides electricity to more than 45,000 members in Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, Tift and Worth counties.
