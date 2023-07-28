MOULTRIE - Colquitt EMC recently awarded Snapology of Tifton with a $1,000 Renewable Energy STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Grant, funded by Green Power EMC.
“Snapology offers year-round STEAM learning programs that engage children from ages 2-14 in hands-on activities,” according to their website. “While children are exploring robotics, computer programming, and video game design using LEGO® bricks, K’Nex, and technology, they’re building skills that will help them throughout school and their careers.”
The funds provided will allow for STEAM-related educational opportunities within Tift County and surrounding communities through Snapology of Tifton.
Danny and Sebrina Mann are the owners of Snapology of Tifton, and are committed to enriching the lives of children through their STEAM-based educational learning center.
“We want to touch the lives of as many kids as possible,” said Danny Mann.
Green Power EMC provides grant funds to Georgia’s EMCs to promote STEAM-related projects and activities. This collaborative effort between Green Power EMC and Colquitt EMC is designed to increase involvement with STEAM programs and act as a way to partner with community education.
