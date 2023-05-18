MOULTRIE - The 2023 Colquitt EMC Scholarship application is now available.
For applicants to be considered, they must reside in the household of a Colquitt EMC member, be enrolled in a college or technical college with campus or degree offering in Colquitt EMC’s service territory and have a minimum GPA of 2.5, the cooperative said in a press release. Previous Colquitt EMC Scholarship recipients are not eligible.
“Colquitt EMC is pleased to be able to provide scholarships for these students,” said President/CEO Danny Nichols. “We are proud to have the opportunity to support our members in furthering their education and the institutions they choose to attend.”
The Scholarship Program began after Georgia legislators passed a law allowing electric cooperatives to use unclaimed capital credit refunds for education in the communities they serve, the press release said.
Since Colquitt EMC is a non-profit corporation, unclaimed capital credit refunds have in the past been turned over to the state government but now can be used for local education. This law and the Colquitt EMC’s Board of Directors has enabled Colquitt EMC to implement the Colquitt EMC Scholarship Program, Bright Ideas Program for teachers, and CONNECT Grants for school systems without any direct cost to the members, the press release said.
Applications for the 2023 Colquitt EMC Scholarship are due June 15. Any questions regarding the applications should be directed to Shelby Cloud at shelbycloud@colquittemc.com or (229) 985-3620, ext. 1246
