MOULTRIE – Colquitt EMC is now accepting applications for its Bright Ideas Grant.
Bright Ideas awards money to teachers for innovative lessons and projects to energize students' learning abilities, according to a press release from Colquitt EMC.
The Bright Ideas program will award grants of up to $1,000 to winning teachers. Public and private school teachers, teaching grades K-12 in any subject area, are eligible to apply.
Schools in the areas that Colquitt EMC serves may submit more than one application. Teachers are eligible to submit only one application per school year. The grants are not for professional development.
The purpose of the Bright Ideas program is to provide resources for teachers that will enable them to plan and implement special instructional opportunities to improve student achievement through the implementation of the Georgia Performance Standards, Colquitt EMC said.
Any questions regarding the Bright Ideas Grant should be directed to Shelby Cloud at education@colquittemc.com or (229) 985-3620, extension 1246.
