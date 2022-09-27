MOULTRIE, Ga – Colquitt EMC is preparing and warning customers of the necessary precautions to make in the event Hurricane Ian impacts the area.
“Co-op representatives are making preparations for potential power outages and the restoration of power. Colquitt EMC has mobilized all key personnel and additional contract crews, prepared trucks with equipment and increased supplies of materials should the effects of the storm become severe. Also, key staff members have been in contact with other emergency service providers,” according to a Colquitt EMC press release.
The power company ensured that it does not currently plan to shut down power to its members.
Director of Public Relations Sonya Aldridge said, “Colquitt EMC’s goal is to continue providing members with power during extreme weather conditions until it is no longer safely possible to do so.”
They also shared tips on how to prepare for the storm including how to report an outage and how to prepare an emergency supply kit.
To report an outage, members should prepare download the Colquitt EMC mobile app or save the outage reporting number 1-855-293-1804. With this system, the member’s account number is required.
Members should prepare an emergency supply kit with the following recommended items:
• Water - At least 3 gallons per person, for drinking and hygiene
• Food - At least a 3-day supply of non-perishable food
• Can opener for food, if kit contains canned food
• Radio Battery-powered or hand crank NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries
• Emergency charger for mobile devices
• Flashlight and extra batteries
• First aid kit
For a complete list of items and additional information, go to www.ready.gov/kit.
“We also encourage members who rely on electric medical devices to organize a plan for their needs during an extended power outage,” the release concluded.
Colquitt EMC will continue to watch this storm closely. Please go to colquittemc.com for the most up-to-date information on Hurricane Ian.
