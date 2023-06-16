MOULTRIE — Colquitt EMC made great progress in restoring power since Thursday afternoon.
The Observer reported more than 3,300 of the utility’s customers were without electricity as of about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The company’s website reported only 607 customers still without power about 10:30 a.m. today.
The vast majority of those customers, 578, are in areas served by Colquitt EMC’s Tifton office. Only 21 customers remain without power in the Moultrie area, the website said, along with seven near Valdosta and one elsewhere.
“150 crew personnel worked through the night and significant progress was made,” Colquitt EMC President and CEO Danny Nichols wrote in a letter posted to the EMC’s website this morning. “We sincerely hope that we will have power restored before lunch. Please keep in mind that there will be some outliers that will require significant clean up of trees and other issues. This may extend the outage in these areas.”
The City of Moultrie had about 750 customers without power following Wednesday night’s storm, but all had been restored by about 11 a.m. Thursday, a city spokeswoman said.
Georgia Power reported only a handful of outages in Colquitt County, and all of them have been cleared by Friday morning, according to the company’s online outage map.
Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox reported no damage or injuries from Thursday’s storms, unlike on Wednesday when damage from wind, hail and fallen trees was widespread across the county.
Rainfall at the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie totals 2.43 inches for the week: 0.5 inch on Monday, 0.09 on Tuesday, 1.27 on Wednesday and 1.02 on Thursday. However, other area sites recorded more: Ponder Farm in TyTy reported 5.07 inches over the same four days and Boston Tractor Co. in Dixie reported 6.24 inches, including 3.1 inches on Thursday.
All three sites are part of the UGA Weather Network. Their data is available at georgiaweather.net.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee office warned more severe weather is possible today, Saturday and Sunday.
“About four more clusters of severe storms are possible from now (Friday morning) through Saturday night,” the NWS said in a briefing emailed to The Observer at 6:35 a.m. today. “The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flash flooding, but a couple tornadoes and isolated large hail are possible. There is a slight risk of severe storms through Saturday night.”
Slight risk is the second-lowest level in the weather service’s five-level scale.
Much of the severe weather that’s expected will be southwest of a line from Eufala, Ala., to Valdosta, Ga., the NWS said, so some of the four rounds of storms may not affect Colquitt County.
The first cluster will arrive over the Florida Panhandle and southeast Alabama mid to late morning, racing east-southeast from there, the NWS said.
“This cluster has already produced wind gusts of 60+ mph over Mississippi,” the briefing said, “and the cluster will maintain this kind of gust potential when it reaches our service area. The cluster may start to weaken once entering the Eastern Time Zone, but given recent convective performance, don't count on that until it starts to happen.”
The second round is expected late this evening through overnight, followed by Round 3 Saturday afternoon and Round 4 Saturday night.
There is also a marginal risk of severe storms (Level 1 of 5) on Sunday and Sunday night.
“A slow transition back to more normal summer weather is expected over the course of Monday through Wednesday,” the weather service said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.