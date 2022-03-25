MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt EMC awards up to $1,000 each to area teachers through its Bright Ideas grants.
Teachers can apply for this year’s grants online at colquittemc.com April 1 through June 1.
Bright Ideas awards local teachers money for innovative lessons and projects to energize students’ learning abilities, Colquitt EMC said in a press release.
“The purpose of the Bright Ideas Program is to provide resources for teachers that will enable them to plan and implement special instructional opportunities to improve student achievement through the implementation of the Georgia Performance Standards,” the release said.
The Bright Ideas Program awards grants of up to $1,000 to winning teachers. Public and private school teachers, teaching grades K-12, in any subject area are eligible to apply. Schools in the areas that Colquitt EMC serves may submit more than one application. However, teachers are eligible to submit only one application per school year. The grants are not for professional development.
Colquitt EMC is a not-for-profit electric membership cooperative located in South Georgia. Colquitt EMC delivers safe, reliable and affordable electricity to residential and commercial members in a seven-county service area, including Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, Tift and Worth.
For more information, please contact Sonya Aldridge or Shelby Cloud at 229-985-3620.
