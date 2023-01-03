MOULTRIE, Ga. - Colquitt EMC is accepting applications for the Walter Harrison Scholarship, a program sponsored by the member-owned electric cooperatives in Georgia.
The $1,000 scholarship can be used for academic expenses at any accredited two- or four-year university, college or vocational-technical institute in Georgia.
Students applying for the Walter Harrison Scholarship must be accepted or enrolled in an accredited undergraduate degree program, complete a two-page application and write a two-page autobiographical sketch with references to future plans and goals. A combination of need and academic ability is used in determining scholarship winners.
The Walter Harrison Scholarship was created in 1985 by the board of directors of Georgia Electric Membership Corporation, the trade association for the electric cooperatives of Georgia. The award pays tribute to the late Walter Harrison, a pioneer in the rural electricity movement and a leader at the local, state and national level in the electric cooperative program.
Applications are currently available at www.colquittemc.com. The deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2023. Completed applications may be delivered to any Colquitt EMC office or mailed to: Sonya Aldridge, PO Box 3608, Moultrie, GA 31776
Colquitt EMC is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity to over 47,508 members in Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, Tift and Worth counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.