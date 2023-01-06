MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt EMC is accepting applications from area high school juniors and seniors to select three students to represent the co-op as delegates for the Washington Youth Tour. The week-long leadership trip offers participants the opportunity to experience U.S government and U.S. history up-close while having fun, making new friends, and gaining leadership skills.
This year's Washington Youth Tour will be held June 15-22. Applications are currently available at www.colquittemc.com. The deadline to apply is Feb. 15. For more information, contact Sonya Aldridge at 229-985-3620 ext. 1225.
Colquitt EMC is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity to over 47,508 members in Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, Tift and Worth counties.
