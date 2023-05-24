MOULTRIE - Counting down the days to summer vacation? Whether the trip includes sun and sand or mountain views, Colquitt EMC wants to travel with its members.
Colquitt EMC announced Tuesday that the local cooperative will host a “Where in the World is Colquitt EMC?” social media campaign this summer. The goal of this campaign is to showcase Colquitt EMC members and the places they visit while on summer vacation.
To participate in the campaign, Colquitt EMC is asking its members to take Colquitt EMC caps on vacation, capture pictures wearing the cap, and share them with the EMC, according to a press release from Colquitt EMC.
Submissions should be emailed to marketing@colquittemc.com and should include the member’s name(s), photos wearing their Colquitt EMC cap and vacation destination.
"Colquitt EMC cannot wait to see where in the world their members go," the press release said.
