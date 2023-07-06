WASHINGTON — Colquitt EMC recently sent three delegates to Washington, D.C., for the annual Washington Youth Tour. Owen Nichols, Matthew Rakestraw and Karson Smith were among those selected to attend this year’s tour, which was held June 15-22.
Each year, Colquitt EMC sponsors high school students to participate in the Washington Youth Tour, the Moultrie-based utility company said in a press release. This leadership experience and tour of Washington, D.C. includes meetings with state and national leaders and leadership training, as well as visits to all the major sights.
“This trip has something for everyone. Never let the illusion of Washington, D.C., turn you away from visiting a city of tremendous opportunity and history,” said Rakestraw.
Nichols, Rakestraw and Smith were among 1,400 other students from around the nation to receive an all-expenses paid trip to spend a week in the nation’s capital. These students were chosen as finalists within an application process and were interviewed by a panel of judges for the final phase of the selection process, Colquitt EMC said.
“The Youth Tour offers great experiences,” said Nichols. “Not only does it look good on a resume, but it helps with your networking skills, communication, and punctuality.”
The Washington Youth Tour is the oldest youth leadership program in Georgia. It is designed to give students the opportunity to learn about the nation’s history and government, and the importance of public service.
“All the places that we go on the trip really teaches the importance of our nation’s capital, the importance of government and democracy in terms of electricity and cooperatives, but also in terms of just being a U.S. citizen,” said Smith.
For anyone interested in applying for the 2024 Washington Youth Tour, applicants must reside in the household of a Colquitt EMC member, be at least 16 years old and a current high school junior or senior, hold a GPA of 2.5 or higher, and provide a copy of their transcript with two letters of recommendation. Applications will become available in December of this year. Any questions regarding the tour should be directed to Sonya Aldridge at sonyaaldridge@colquittemc.com or (229) 985-3620, ext. 1225.
