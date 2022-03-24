MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt EMC will begin accepting applications April 1 for its annual scholarship program.
“Colquitt EMC is pleased to be able to provide scholarships for these students,” said General Manager Danny Nichols.
The scholarship program began in 2006 after Georgia legislators passed a law allowing electric cooperatives to use unclaimed capital credit refunds for education in the communities they serve. Since its founding, Colquitt EMC has awarded more than $3.5 million in scholarships.
Students can apply online April 1 through June 15 at colquittemc.com.
Eligibility Requirements & Guidelines:
- Applicant must reside in the household of a Colquitt EMC member.
- Applicant must be enrolled in a college or technical college with campus locations/degree offerings within the Colquitt EMC service area.
- Undergraduate and graduate students may apply.
- Previous scholarship recipients are not eligible.
- All fields of application must be completed.
- A copy of each of the following must be submitted with application:
- High school or college transcript.
- Proof of Enrollment for the college you attend or will be attending.
- Two letters of recommendation.
Colquitt EMC is a not-for-profit electric membership cooperative located in South Georgia. Colquitt EMC delivers safe, reliable and affordable electricity to residential and commercial members in a seven-county service area, including Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, Tift and Worth.
For more information, please contact Sonya Aldridge or Shelby Cloud at 229-985-3620.
