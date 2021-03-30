MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and Colquitt Electric Membership Corporation warn about possible fraudulent checks.
In a Facebook post Friday, Colquitt EMC cautioned members concerning the possibility of fraudulent checks circulating.
“There has been no internal compromise on our accounting system or our members’ accounts,” said the statement on FaceBook.
Sheriff’s Office Investigator Blake Livings stated that there have been no checks reported locally as of Tuesday, but there have been plenty elsewhere.
The scammers are sending checks out with the Colquitt EMC logo and contact information. Potential victims are then being contacted through email or follow up mail and stating that the amount is too much.
They then ask the victim to cash the check and send back the difference.
“This is a common scam but we haven’t seen something like this on such a scale,” stated Livings.
The scam has been reported in other states around the country, but none yet in Georgia.
“This is a scam that has been reported in other states such as Mississippi, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Virginia,” Livings said.
The Sheriff’s Office and Colquitt EMC advise that if any person receives a check from Colquitt EMC that they verify its validity with the company. You can reach the Sheriff’s Office at 229-616-7430.
