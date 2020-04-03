MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center reports 48 positive tests for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
As of noon today, the hospital said it had performed 339 tests since the coronavirus outbreak was identified in Colquitt County.
In addition to the 48 positives, there have been 169 negatives. Some 122 tests are still pending.
Five people have died at Colquitt Regional from COVID-19, the hospital said on its website.
The 48 positives are up five from noon Thursday.
Of those confirmed cases, one patient is age 17 or less, 30 are ages 18-59 and 17 are age 60 or above, the hospital said.
These numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physician Group clinics. They do not include tests performed at other testing sites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.