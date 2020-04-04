MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center has performed 398 tests for the coronavirus as of 11 a.m. Saturday, according to an update on its website.
Those tests have returned 56 positive results and 182 negative ones. Some 160 results are still pending.
Five Colquitt Regional Medical Center patients have died from COVID-19.
By age group, one confirmed case is in a patient 17 years old or less, 36 are age 18-59 and 19 are 60 years old or older.
These numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional Medical Center and Sterling Physician Group clinics. They do not include tests performed at other testing sites.
The Georgia Department of Public Health released its updated county numbers about 11:30 a.m., and they are different. The DPH organizes its results by the patient’s county of residence, if known.
According to the DPH website, Colquitt County has 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with three deaths.
DPH also reported 6,160 confirmed cases across the state with 201 deaths.
