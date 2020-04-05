MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center’s daily update reported 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon.
The report said Colquitt Regional and the clinics of Sterling Physicians Group had tested 426 patients with 62 positive results and 195 negative ones. Results for 169 tests are still pending.
That’s up from 398 tests, 56 positives, 182 negatives and 160 pending that were reported late Saturday morning.
Cases by age group are 0-17 years old, 1 case; 18-59, 195; and 60 or older, 19.
Five deaths at the hospital have been attributed to the coronavirus, the most recent being reported on April 2.
These numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physicians Group clinics. They don’t include tests performed at other testing sites.
By contrast, the state Department of Public Health reports confirmed cases and deaths by the patient’s county of residence, if it’s known, rather than by where the test was administered. By the DPH tally, released about 6:30 p.m., Colquitt County has 51 cases and 3 deaths.
That same report said Georgia has 6,742 confirmed cases and 219 deaths from COVID-19.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus that was first discovered in December in Wuhan, China. Worldwide, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center reports 1,272,115 cases and 69,309 deaths from the disease. Of those, 337,072 cases and 9,619 deaths have been in the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.