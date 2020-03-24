MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday morning that it had received a third positive test result for COVID-19.
As with the two patients who were announced Monday, this patient was tested at a testing location set-up on the Colquitt Regional campus but outside of the hospital, Colquitt Regional announced on its website.
All three are isolating at home, the hospital said.
As of this morning, Colquitt Regional has performed 37 tests. Of those 37 tests, 9 were negative, 25 are pending, and 3 were positive.
“While these are the first cases identified in Colquitt County, there will likely be more,” the hospital said. “We urge the public to continue following CDC recommendations of social distancing, frequently washing hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces/objects. Colquitt Regional is actively monitoring this evolving situation through daily briefings and will continue to update this page with the latest information.”
