Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This is a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. Pictured, from left, are Sheila Atkins, CRT; Sandra Erving, central sterile aide; Nicole Gilbert, director of foundation and volunteer services; Ron McNeil, director of security; and Nanci Moltmaker-Brace, RN.