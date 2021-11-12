MOULTRIE, Ga. — For seven years, Colquitt Regional Medical Center has proudly displayed its A rating from The Leapfrog Group.
The Leapfrog Group monitors hospitals across the country to see if they’re doing things that are shown to improve patient safety, and every six months the hospitals it reviews are given letter grades — A, B, C, D or F.
Colquitt Regional has stacked up 14 A’s … and now, one B.
Leapfrog released its most recent ratings on Wednesday. Georgia Health News reported that about 20 percent of Georgia hospitals got an A, but that’s down from 31.6 percent who got an A six months ago.
Colquitt Regional Medical Center blames its lower grade on a reporting error. The Leapfrog Group bases its Hospital Safety Grades on hospitals’ responses to a survey about their own practices as well as the hospitals’ reports to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a federal oversight agency.
“We have taken great pride for many years in our ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney said Friday. “We were disappointed to learn of our ‘B’ grade for the Fall 2021 score. Our staff took a deep dive into the data submitted to The Leapfrog Group to gain a better understanding of our shortcomings.
“During this process, we identified three questions that were answered incorrectly on the application,” Matney said.
The specific questions were:
• 9.3a – Conducted staff education on maintaining and improving competencies specific to assigned job duties related to the safety of the patient with attendance documented.
• 9.3c – Documented expenses incurred during the reporting period that are tied to quality improvement efforts around this safe practice.
• 9.4b – Develop policy and procedures for effective staffing targets that specify number, competency of skilled nursing staff.
“In prior years, we indicated that we had completed these tasks,” Matney said. “This year’s survey should have been answered with the same response, but was not. Unfortunately, by the time we realized this error it was too late to change any data that had been submitted to The Leapfrog Group. Had this change been made, our score would have been a 3.294, which equates to an ‘A’ for Leapfrog.”
Matney emphasized the lower score did not reflect any lesser care for the hospital’s patients.
“We remain incredibly proud of the safe environment our employees and physicians create for our patients,” he said. “This was simply a reporting oversight and nothing has changed the emphasis that we place on delivering high-quality care that leads to positive patient outcomes.”
The Leapfrog Group’s report on Colquitt Regional Medical Center is available here. It rates the hospital on a variety of measures in five categories, and it compares the hospital’s score with the scores of the best, worst and average hospitals in the survey. In some categories a low score is good, while other times a high score is good.
Of particular note, Colquitt Regional’s scores in the following areas were equal to the scores of the best hospital in that category:
• Surgical site infection after colon surgery.
• Dangerous object left in patient’s body.
• Air or gas bubble in the blood.
• Doctors order medications through a computer.
• Safe medication administration.
• Staff works together to prevent errors.
• Effective leadership to prevent errors.
Some of those scores were the maximum allowed by the survey.
None of Colquitt Regional’s scores were ranked worst in any category, although the survey did identify areas within four of the five categories where the hospital ranked below average.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.