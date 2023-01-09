MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently celebrated its first baby of 2023. Kamora Woods, daughter of Malaysia Jordan and Kamoris Woods, was born at 11:27 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Moultrie hospital.
Colquitt Regional celebrates its first baby of 2023
