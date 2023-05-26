Colquitt Regional Medical Center celebrated National Hospital Week May 7-13. Throughout the week, hospital employees were honored with various fun activities and celebrations with a different theme each day. On Makeover Monday, each employee received a special gift. Taco Tuesday featured a taco bar. Wellness Wednesday included a scavenger hunt around campus with different wellness events. Tasty Treat Thursday allowed employees to receive a sweet treat, and Food Truck Friday saw a variety of food trucks that employees could select their lunch or dinner. Pictured is a small portion of Colquitt Regional Medical Center employees.