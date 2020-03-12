MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two patients have been reported as “presumptively positive” for COVID-19, according to the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and South Georgia Medical Center.
According to the SGMC, the patient was diagnosed in Florida and was treated in Valdosta for the virus. Officials say that the patient, now in Florida, was treated from March 5 to March 7 at SGMC.
As for the Albany patient, on Tuesday night, Phoebe was notified that a patient who was treated in its main hospital before being transferred to a metro Atlanta hospital to be closer to their home has since tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient was visiting southwest Georgia, but there is no indication that the virus was contracted in this part of the state, said officials at Phoebe.
As of now, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the Colquitt Regional Medical Center and in Colquitt County, according to an update released by the hospital Thursday afternoon.
The hospital has instituted limits on visitors due to COVID-19 concerns, though, the update said. Beginning immediately:
- Only one visitor is allowed per patient and there will be no visitors under the age of 18.
- No visitor with any chronic medical conditions that may increase the patient’s morbidity and/ or mortality will be allowed.
- The Visitor Entrance will remain open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Outside of these hours all visitors will need to use the Main Entrance/ Emergency Entrance.
- All visitors will be screened prior to entering the facility and the Colquitt Regional cafeteria and the ColquittRegional Beans & Strings location will serve only employees and patient visitors during this time.
“Our hospital staff are always concerned for the benefit of our community,” said Dr. Michael Brown, Colquitt Regional’s chief medical officer. “We are concerned, but we have been very diligent to be prepared and are continuing to communicate with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the CDC and we’re making sure to take every precaution to make sure we’re prepared.”
Brown said testing for COVID-19 is done through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and through LabQuest.
“The test itself is very similar to how a rapid flu test is performed: it’s a nasal swab, but testing is not done on site here in Moultrie, which is why there is such a delay,” said Brown. “In a lot of cases, it may be difficult to tell that you’ve got the virus at first. Most people have mild to moderate systems. Patients most at risk are the elderly, patients who have heart problems, etc. We do anticipate that our community will experience exposure to the virus, but it will likely be mild to moderate.”
“We’re working with our local hospitals and clinics to prepare,” said Brown. “We just want the public to know that we are not in panic mode; we’ve dealt with infectious diseases before. It’s simply a matter of staying prepared and being ready.”
