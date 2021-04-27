MOULTRIE, Ga. — In 2012, Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation began a capital campaign to help fund the $30 million hospital renovation and expansion of the emergency department, surgical suites, and ICU.
The goal of the Foundation campaign was to raise $1 million. Through campaign gifts, pledges, and fundraising events, the total raised through these efforts was $2,279,965.
Pictured are Foundation Chair Beth Bates, left, presenting the final donation of $217,965 to Hospital Authority Chair Dr. Maureen Yearta, center, and President and CEO Jim Matney.
