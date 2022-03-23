MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently held a ribbon cutting for the newly named Hufstetler Building.
The Hufstetler Building, formerly known as the Physician’s Center, is located in Sterling Medical Park at 1 Sweet Bay Court, Moultrie, Ga. It was named after Teresa and Steve Hufstetler, who recently made another generous contribution to Colquitt Regional Medical Center through the Georgia HEART Tax Credit program.
Georgia HEART is a program that allows taxpayers to redirect their state income tax dollars to rural hospitals throughout the state. The Georgia General Assembly passed this law in 2016 to assist rural hospitals in their growth and expand healthcare services during economic hardship.
The Hufstetlers were one of 246 Georgia taxpayers in 2021 to contribute to Colquitt Regional through Georgia HEART, the hospital said in a press release. Colquitt Regional received over $3.98 million in donations through the tax credit program in 2021.
“The Hufstetler family’s contributions over the past two years have helped Colquitt Regional advance its cardiology services tremendously,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “Because of taxpayers like the Hufstetlers allocating their tax dollars to Colquitt Regional, we have been able to expand our services and facilities to include a state-of-the-art oncology center and radiation oncology unit, provide oncology treatments for those in need, build a new geropsychiatry unit on the second floor of the hospital, and have earmarked funds for the upcoming construction of a brand new educational services building.”
Hufstetler, a Moultrie native, first contributed through Georgia HEART in 2019 and the cardiology department at Colquitt Regional was renamed the Hufstetler Heart Center to honor his donation. His giving was due to a recognition of the value of excellent healthcare that Colquitt Regional provides to Moultrie, Colquitt County, and the surrounding area, the hospital said.
“We know that quality healthcare is a critical component of quality of life,” said Hufstetler. “The Georgia HEART Rural Tax Credit Program is a tremendous asset to rural hospitals. Through this program, Teresa and I are very proud to contribute to a service that is much needed and will aid in providing access to high-caliber cardiac services for this community.”
The newly named Hufstetler Building houses all outpatient clinic cardiology services, including Ukpong Cardiology Services and Cardiovascular Consultants of South Georgia, LLC.
“Over the past few years, Colquitt Regional has steadily increased its education and awareness of heart-related illnesses through various initiatives and partnerships, such as our Cardiac Calcium Scoring tests and the recent introduction of vascular interventional radiology services,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner, Jr. “Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, so it is imperative that we continue to educate our community members on the importance of heart health and provide them with options for cardiac care right here in town.”
For more information on cardiology services at the Hufstetler Heart Center, please call 229-891-9060. For more information on how to redirect a Georgia tax liability to Colquitt Regional through Georgia HEART, contact Nicole Gilbert at 229-890-3416.
