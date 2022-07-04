MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt Regional Medical Center was recently designated a Remote Treatment Stroke Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).
Colquitt Regional has been working to obtain this designation for several years, the hospital said in a press release. The process included keeping track of each patient diagnosed with a stroke and reporting specific data to the state as well as the American Heart Association.
The data collected involved door-to-head CT scan times, Altephase (clot buster medication) administration, antithrombotic and anticoagulant administration, treatment for high cholesterol, smoking cessation education, consideration for rehabilitation therapy, and stroke education at discharge, among other data points. Not only was the data collected and reported, but it was used to improve processes within the hospital through performance improvement and patient safety projects, the hospital said.
In addition to reporting and collecting data, surveyors from the GADPH, Georgia Office of EMS/Trauma, and the American Heart Association made a site visit to Colquitt Regional to ensure that all criteria was met.
“Our patients and employees will now have 24/7 access to stroke specialists,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “The Colquitt Regional Stroke Team has been on a journey over the last several years to build on existing stroke procedures. We have received awards from the American Heart Association for three consecutive years for our stroke and diabetes efforts. This new designation signifies that Colquitt Regional continues to deliver on its commitment to bring safe, compassionate, and timely care to its patient base.”
Colquitt Regional takes a multi-disciplinary approach to treat stroke patients, which involves various departments ranging from the emergency department and diagnostic imaging, to emergency medical services and the intensive care unit.
When a patient presents with stroke symptoms, hospital healthcare professionals are able to share patient data and information with trained specialists and receive care directives and treatment protocols via partnership with a higher-level stroke center. This new level of care ensures that the hospital is able to assess and diagnose the patient in a timely manner, the hospital said.
Knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke and acting fast are two of the major ways that a patient can minimize the damage done by stroke. Colquitt Regional promotes the “B.E.F.A.S.T.” method to recognize that a stroke is occurring.
B – Balance: Watch for sudden loss of balance
E – Eyes: Check for vision loss
F – Face: Look for an uneven smile
A – Arm: Check if one arm/leg is weak or numb
S – Speech: Listen for slurred speech or inability to speak
T – Time: Call 911 right away
“Treating patients with a suspected stroke quickly and efficiently is imperative,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner Jr. “I commend this team for their efforts in bringing a higher level of care to Colquitt Regional, one that will benefit many patients who come through our doors.”
For more information on Colquitt Regional’s new Remote Treatment Stroke Center, please contact Christi Griner, stroke/trauma coordinator, at 229-891-9317.
