Colquitt Regional Medical Center was recently designated a Remote Treatment Stroke Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Pictured are members of the Colquitt Regional Stroke Team, from left, Jason Peachey, RN, Emergency Department nurse, Toni Riddle, RN, CEN, assistant vice president of nursing, David Spence, RT(R), director of diagnostic imaging, Dustin Hart, RN, EMTP, Emergency Medical Services field training officer and Emergency Department nurse, Pam Chapman, RT(R), CT, CT tech, Dr. Chad Klar, Emergency Department physician and stroke medical director, Christi Griner, RN, CEN, stroke/trauma coordinator, Dr. Nick Graves, Emergency Department physician, Michelle Manning, RT(R), CT, CT tech, Mark Griffin, RN, CCRN, Emergency Department director, and Renee Ellenberg, BSN, RN, CMSRN, Intensive Care Unit director.