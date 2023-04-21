MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt Regional recently announced the addition of a new provider to its medical staff. Margarett Ellison, MD, MHA, FACOG, FACS, has joined Edwards Cancer Center and will begin seeing patients May 1.
Ellison attended Emory University, where she received Bachelor of Arts degrees in biology and psychology. She then attended Mercer University School of Medicine followed by a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Carraway Methodist Medical Center and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Furthering her training, she went on to Brown University Women and Infant’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, where she carried out a fellowship in gynecologic oncology. She also holds a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from the University of Phoenix.
Upon completion of her fellowship, Ellison began her career in the Army at Brooke Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where she served as assistant chief of the division of gynecologic oncology from 2001 until 2003. She then went on to complete a six-month tour of duty as a general surgeon in the 10th Combat Support Hospital during Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2006, Ellison was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel, USAR.
After her time in the Army, Ellison moved into private practice in 2003. Over the past 20 years, she has served in various roles within several different organizations ranging from cancer clinics in Pasadena, California, to, most recently, providing care at Gynecologic Oncology of Tallahassee, a division of Florida Cancer Specialists.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Ellison join the Colquitt Regional family,” said Colquitt Regional CEO and President Jim Matney. “She will be bringing over 30 years of diversified experience and expertise to our organization. At Colquitt Regional, we have been on a journey to continue adding advanced services for our patients. Dr. Ellison is a highly regarded physician who has been caring for women in our area for many years, and we are proud to have recruited such a high-caliber physician to our team.”
Ellison will be at the helm of the new gynecologic oncology service line at Edwards Cancer Center. Gynecologic oncology offers an integrated approach to the diagnosis and surgical management of cancerous and noncancerous conditions of the female reproductive system. This includes cervical cancer, endometriosis, fibroids, ovarian cancer, pelvic masses, uterine cancer, vaginal cancer, and vulvar cancer.
“The women in our community deserve to know that they have direct access to expert care without sacrificing the time and resources it takes to travel to a larger area,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner Jr. “I applaud the medical staff and administration for their efforts and vision in continuing to bring the best healthcare possible to our patients.”
This service line comes as the latest addition to the Edwards Cancer Center, which has greatly expanded its offerings for the people of Colquitt County over the past five years. In 2018, the brand-new Edwards Cancer Center building was opened to the public. In 2021, the hospital received capital funding for a linear accelerator, which allowed the Edwards Cancer Center to start offering radiation therapy, a service that had never been implemented in Moultrie.
Ellison is board certified in obstetrics/gynecology, gynecologic oncology, minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, and hospice and palliative medicine. She will begin seeing patients on May 1 at the Edwards Cancer Center. In addition to seeing patients in Moultrie, Ellison will continue seeing patients in Tallahassee as well. For more information, please call 229-890-3514.
