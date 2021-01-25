MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently celebrated the graduation of 19 nurses from its Nurse Residency Program.
The graduation ceremony was held at Southern Regional Technical College in December, where each graduate presented their evidence-based initiatives and received a certificate, along with a blue coat.
The Nurse Residency Program supports new nurse graduates as they transition into their first professional role as caregivers. The extensive one-year program features a series of learning and hands-on experiences that help develop clinical leadership skills necessary to become a successful member of the healthcare team.
“We implemented the Nurse Residency Program as a way to improve patient safety, increase nurse retention, and empower the nurses in our organization,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “Through this program, we are helping train the next generation of nurses and build the confidence and expertise needed to provide exceptional care to their patients.”
Colquitt Regional currently offers two cohorts per year. Throughout the program, nurses attend monthly seminars, training sessions, clinical reflection periods where residents are allowed to share daily experiences with their peers, and they complete an evidence-based initiative.
Graduates from the Fall 2020 cohort include: Courtney Newell, RN, Vallie Smith, RN, Emily Whidby, BSN, RN, Bridgett Huerta, RN, Anna Byrd, RN, Michael Arenas, RN, Heather Dismuke, RN, Kaycee Goodman, RN, Grace Sullivan, RN, Shawn Howell, RN, Ashley Ortega, BSN, RN, Taylor Kight Hall, RN, Taylor Wilson, RN, Anna Davis, RN, Summer Snipes, RN, Maylen Tejera Frometa, RN, Diana Durham, BSN, RN, Meagan Overman, RN, and Magan Joy Daorerk, BSN, RN.
“2020 was designated as the ‘Year of the Nurse’ in celebration of Florence Nightingale’s 100th birthday, and at the beginning of the year, we didn’t know exactly how appropriate that designation would be,” said Colquitt Regional Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Services Dena Zinker. “These nurse residents started off their career in the middle of a global pandemic and each one showed resilience in the face of many challenges. We know they will continue to deliver exceptional care and make Colquitt Regional proud.”
To be eligible for the program, individuals must be a graduate of an accredited nursing program (ADN, BSN), have less than one year of experience in nursing, and be able to commit to all 12 scheduled seminars and completion of an evidence-based initiative.
For more information on the Nurse Residency Program, please contact Kayla Long, RN, Nurse Residency Program coordinator, at 229-891-9448.
