MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt Regional Medical Center is monitoring concerns about a potential coronavirus outbreak in the United States, and it has plans in place to deal with the disease if it shows up here.
“We are ensuring that our employees are briefed on the coronavirus and that they know exactly what to look for and how to effectively treat it should the occasion arise,” said Jim Matney, Colquitt Regional president and CEO. “Previous high-profile outbreaks in the past have taught us that preparation is key. Whatever the outcome is, Colquitt Regional will be well prepared.”
Proactive measures include proper employee education on triage, personal protective equipment, waste management, environmental cleaning, and human, material and facility capacity, the hospital said in a press release.
“Colquitt Regional is promoting a culture of awareness and preparedness, not one of panic,” said Dr. Tamara Johnson, a board-certified infectious disease specialist with Sterling Physician Group. “With all the misinformation out there about widespread infectious diseases, and the coronavirus in particular, it is imperative for people to seek information from reliable sources such as the CDC, WHO, and local healthcare organizations.”
Common signs that are appearing in those infected include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties, according to the World Health Organization. Other symptoms that have presented in more severe cases include pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.
Eleven people have died in the United States from coronavirus, the Associated Press reported Thursday, but the illness has claimed more than 3,300 lives worldwide since it was first identified in China Dec. 8.
There are simple preventative actions that the public can take to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, such as avoiding close contact with people who are sick, avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, according to the CDC.
The CDC also recommends staying at home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces to help decrease the spread of the any contagious illness.
“As with the flu, we are urging the public to stay vigilant and take the proper steps to avoid the spread of germs,” said Dr. Michael Brown, Colquitt Regional’s chief medical officer and pulmonologist. “Our main goal is to prepare our hospital and to educate the public so that they may know what to do if an outbreak in the area occurs.”
The coronavirus was first identified after an investigation into an outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, China. Because it was first identified in 2019, it received the name COVID-19, which is shorthand for COrona VIrus Disease 2019.
The virus is thought to have originated from an animal source but now appears to be spreading from person to person. It is also believed to spread via respiratory droplets, which are produced when someone sneezes or coughs.
While coronaviruses are not new, the virus at the epicenter of the recent outbreak is a new strain that had not been previously identified in humans.
