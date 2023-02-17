MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation recently announced the addition of a new scholarship that is now accepting applications.
After an extensive career at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, retired general surgeon Robert Brown, MD, made the decision to give back to the Colquitt County community by establishing a scholarship to honor two of the nurses who were essential throughout his time at Colquitt Regional – Doris Spry and Laverne Nash.
"They always showed a keen eye for patients’ needs and overall recovery,” said Brown. “They were quick to be by my side on rounds and dressing changes. Their judgment and skills kept me informed about collaborative patient management. This created a very meaningful level of success in our delivery of surgical care. To honor them, and for the future success of Colquitt Regional, Debbie and I have donated a scholarship fund for nursing and allied healthcare students. Our wish is that the recipients have meaningful success in their careers."
The Doris Spry and Laverne Nash Scholarship is open to any Colquitt County native pursuing a career in nursing or an allied healthcare program. Brown, and his wife Debbie, recently gifted the Foundation an endowment to fund the annual scholarship of $5,000.
Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation offers several other scholarship opportunities, including the Diane and Jim Lowry Scholarship, the Jane and Sam Perry Scholarship, and the Anne and Monty Carlton Family Scholarship. All of these scholarships are awarded annually to an employee of Colquitt Regional to continue their education and further their careers in healthcare.
All available scholarships and grants are published on the Colquitt Regional Medical Center website at https://colquittregional.com/home/foundation/scholarships/. Applications are open until March 3, 2023. Colquitt Regional will honor recipients at a scholarship luncheon scheduled for May 2023.
"We are incredibly thankful for the opportunity to establish this scholarship from the Browns’ generous gift,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “These funds will make a significant impact and contribute to the growth and success of aspiring medical professionals for years to come.”
For more information, contact Foundation Director Nicole Gilbert at (229) 890-3416 or ngilbert@colquittregional.com.
