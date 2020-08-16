MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation recently welcomed three new members to its board of directors.
The newest members include Tim Powers, market president of Ameris Bank, Liza Zeanah, owner of Platinum Home Goods, and Ross Dekle, region president of Southwest Georgia Bank, a division of The First, ANBA.
“We are excited to welcome these three talented individuals to the board,” said Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation Chairman John Mark Mobley. “Not only will Lisa, Tim, and Ross bring diversified perspectives and valuable knowledge to the table, but they have all shown their commitment to advancing Colquitt Regional’s mission.”
The Board of Directors’ primary function is to guide efforts to raise and manage funds for Colquitt Regional Medical Center, according to a press release from the hospital. The board is made up of business and philanthropic leaders who work to enhance community support for Colquitt Regional.
New board members commit to a three-year term.
“The service that our board of directors provides to the hospital is invaluable,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “During these uncertain times, we are grateful to our board members for their efforts in ensuring that our hospital has the necessary resources to continue providing exceptional care to our community and the surrounding area.”
Powers, Zeanah, and Dekle join the following current 2020 Board of Directors: John Mark Mobley, chairman; Beth Bates, vice chair; Judd Lasseter, secretary and treasurer; the Rev. Hugh Ward, past chair; Maureen Yearta, trustee; Wayne Edwards; Dan Jeter; Bob Montgomery; Luke Strong III; Terry Turner; and Ken Turnipseed.
Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation continues to play a key role in the funding of capital projects through participation in the Georgia HEART Tax Credit Program. This program allows Georgia residents to reallocate their state tax dollars to qualified rural hospital organizations.
For more information on the Georgia HEART Tax Credit Program, please contact the Foundation at 229-890-3416.
