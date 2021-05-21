Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently announced that it will be offering COVID-19 vaccines within its medical clinics in lieu of a drive-thru vaccine clinic. Mobile vaccination clinics are also offered free of charge to community organizations that have 20+ members wanting a vaccine. Pictured is Kevin Brown, RN, administering a COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic held at National Beef. Please call the Colquitt Regional COVID-19 hotline at 229-891-9380 for more information.