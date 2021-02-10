MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional recently announced Maxine Barge, CNA, as its 2020 Employee of the Year.
Barge has been a part of the Colquitt Regional family for more than 27 years. During that time, she has worked at Home Care Services, providing compassionate care to hundreds of hospice patients and their caregivers, the hospital said in a press release.
"Maxine is known for her smile and sweet, calming demeanor," the hospital said.
