Raymond Buckner

Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently named Raymond Buckner as its 2022 Employee of the Year. Buckner has been with Colquitt Regional since 2011 and currently works as a switchboard operator. He is known for his professionalism and compassion when interacting with patients, families, community members, and fellow employees, the hospital said in a press release. Pictured with Buckner, right, is Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney, left.

 Colquitt Regional Medical Center

Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently named Raymond Buckner as its 2022 Employee of the Year. Buckner has been with Colquitt Regional since 2011 and currently works as a switchboard operator. He is known for his professionalism and compassion when interacting with patients, families, community members, and fellow employees, the hospital said in a press release. Pictured with Buckner, right, is Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney, left.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you