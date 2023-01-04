Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently named Raymond Buckner as its 2022 Employee of the Year. Buckner has been with Colquitt Regional since 2011 and currently works as a switchboard operator. He is known for his professionalism and compassion when interacting with patients, families, community members, and fellow employees, the hospital said in a press release. Pictured with Buckner, right, is Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney, left.
Colquitt Regional names Buckner Employee of the Year
