MOULTRIE, Ga. — Alex Shivers, LMSW, was recently named the 2021 recipient of the Walter E. Harrison, Jr., MD, Humanitarian Award. Shivers received the award at the 27th Annual Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation Love Light ceremony held in the Kate Jeter Serenity Garden.
This award, named in honor of the late Dr. Walter E. Harrison, Jr., is presented annually to an individual health care worker who demonstrates a commitment to compassionate health care service and community outreach. These were the guiding principles of Harrison’s medical career.
Harrison believed in helping those in need, and he practiced this belief both at home and in medical missions abroad. The Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation established the award following Harrison’s death in December 2010.
Shivers began his career at Colquitt Regional in 1997 and is a licensed medical social worker for Colquitt Regional Home Care Services. His primary role includes guiding families through various issues, from end-of-life planning to financial assistance to counseling those grieving. In addition, he co-chairs a hospice grief camp for children each summer.
After receiving a plaque at the ceremony, Shivers graciously thanked the Harrison family for the legacy they are continuing to uphold for Harrison.
“I am just an ordinary person in an extraordinary position,” said Shivers. “I give God the glory for everything. I’ve been blessed beyond measure. God wants us to help others just as Dr. Harrison did. God wants us to let his light shine and help others. I am thankful for the opportunity to help people and I am honored to receive this award.”
In addition to his role with Colquitt Regional Home Care Services, Shivers also serves as a member of the board at the Green Oaks Center for Disabilities and the Serenity House, a shelter for victims of domestic violence.
“We are proud to honor Alex Shivers with the Harrison Humanitarian Award,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “His compassion and dedication to patients and their families is nothing short of amazing. Alex goes above and beyond to find resources that our patients need, and for that, I am grateful to have him as a member of our Colquitt Regional family.”
In the nomination letters the selection committee received, Shivers was described as showing “sincere commitment to healthcare and the community.”
“Alex embodies the principles that guided Dr. Harrison’s work,” said Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation Chairman Beth Bates. “He goes far beyond what is required in working with those in need to overcome barriers. His faith in Christ is his driving principle and it shines through his work. Alex is well-deserving of the Humanitarian of the Year title.”
Previous recipients of the Harrison Humanitarian award include Dr. Tamara Johnson; Dr. Billy Ray Price; David Spence, RT (R, ARRT); Karen G. Hart, RN, CMSRN; Barbara James, RN; Dr. D.W. Adcock; Dr. Patricia Lee June; Denise Linnenkohl, RN; and Dr. Seth Berl.
The annual Love Light Ceremony was held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in the Kate Jeter Serenity Garden. Santa, along with VIP Tree Lighter Charlotte Wheeler, flipped the switch to light up more than 40 trees in the garden.
Each light on the Love Light tree symbolizes a gift in honor or memory of a loved one. The purpose of Love Light is to annually benefit the Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation’s Children’s Fund, which was established to provide medical equipment for obstetric, nursery, and pediatric services. In addition, proceeds from this year will aid in the final construction of a 10-bed inpatient geriatric behavioral health unit.
The public is invited to visit the Love Light Garden of Trees by driving by or stopping to take a stroll. The garden will be fully lit each evening at sunset until Jan. 6. Love Lights are still available for purchase at https://colquittregional.com/home/foundation/love-light-giving/ or by calling the Foundation Office at (229) 890-3416. Names of memorials and honorees will be updated on signage in the Garden before Christmas.
Love Lights must be received by Dec. 15 to be included in the Love Light listing, which will be published in the Christmas Edition of the Moultrie Observer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.