MOULTRIE, Ga. — Deaths at Colquitt Regional Medical Center attributed to the novel coronavirus more than doubled overnight from two Wednesday evening to five by noon Thursday.
The hospital’s most recent report, posted to its webpage at noon Thursday, said the hospital had performed 266 tests for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new virus. Of those tests, 43 have been positive, 163 negative and 60 are still pending results from the lab.
That was up from 33 positives, 124 negatives and 107 pending tests as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19 included one who was 17 years old or less, 27 who were 18-59, and 15 who were 60 or older.
Colquitt Regional’s first COVID-19 death was reported Sunday, an older adult with an underlying health condition. Since then, the hospital has released no details at all about the deceased.
All the numbers released by the hospital are specific to it and to Sterling Physicians Group clinics, Colquitt Regional said. They don’t include tests performed at any other site.
By contrast, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports the number of cases and deaths based on the patient’s county of residence, if it’s known. The DPH website, last updated about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, reports 28 confirmed cases and two deaths of Colquitt Countians.
Statewide, the DPH reports 5,444 confirmed cases and 176 deaths.
The department reports 1,129 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, governor's office staff has said the reported number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Cases have spread across nearly 140 Georgia counties.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,201 tests, with 378 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 20,756 tests with 5,066 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 years old are most at risk, 59% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
