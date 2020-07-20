MOULTRIE, Ga. — An anonymous health care worker at a middle Georgia hospital is the primary source for a Georgia Public Broadcasting article about overcrowding from coronavirus patients at his facility.
“They were lined up along the walls in the ER,” the worker told GPB News July 15. “We never have had an influx like that. Since the Fourth of July, it has just exploded.”
The source described hospital staff calling around to other hospitals to find beds for the sickest patients because there were none left at their own facility. In previous weeks, the health care worker said, COVID-19 patients typically got transported to medical centers about 70 miles north to Atlanta or 160 miles east to Savannah. This week, there was no room. Requests stretched more than 850 miles north to south, from Louisville down to Orlando, GPB reported.
“When you have to start shipping patients out of state, it’s bad,” the worker said. “When the hospitals are full, that’s when it becomes really dangerous for everybody.”
Colquitt County hospital officials, though, say that is not the case here — not even close.
In an emailed response to questions on Monday, a Colquitt Regional Medical Center spokeswoman said the Moultrie hospital is at 63 percent occupancy. It had 17 COVID-19 inpatients among its 99 beds as of Monday.
The Intensive Care Unit — where the most seriously ill patients go, whether from COVID-19 or anything else — is at 80 percent occupancy.
“For the month of July 2020, we are averaging an occupancy of 77 percent,” the email said. “In July of 2019, we averaged 64 percent occupancy.”
The hospital spokeswoman said Colquitt Regional has not transferred any COVID-19 patients to other hospitals for higher levels of care.
“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have on occasion accepted patients from other hospitals in our region when they reached capacity and needed assistance,” she said. “We understand that we are all in this together and when we have space and resources, we want to help.”
Late last week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced that the state will contract for 100 new hospital beds at an unnamed Atlanta-area hospital and will reactivate an overflow hospital at the state-owned convention center in downtown Atlanta. The need for more beds in some areas of the state is clear, but Colquitt Regional CEO Jim Matney said the hospital has the local situation under control.
“While there is a growing concern in the state of Georgia regarding bed availability, we are able to meet the needs of our community at this time,” Matney said. “We have plans in place to accommodate additional COVID-19 patients should the need arise. However, the good news is that just last week we saw a decrease in the number of positive tests that were taken at Colquitt Regional.”
While the hospital has seen an increase in hospitalizations over the last month, the facility’s other services are not being curtailed, the hospital spokeswoman said.
“We are still performing elective procedures and all of our screening/diagnostic services are open,” she said. “When COVID-19 first hit our region, like all other healthcare facilities, we essentially shut down all non-emergency services. We learned a great deal about how to adjust our operations during a pandemic and are now able to safely meet the healthcare needs of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients at the same time.
“Honestly,” she continued, “some of the high patient volume we are experiencing now in non-COVID-19 patients is a result of patients putting off their regularly scheduled doctor’s appointments and procedures. As we adjust to the new normal, we would encourage patients to keep their doctor’s visits, get their yearly checkups, mammograms, and other screenings.”
One example of the changes the hospital implemented to protect patients from COVID-19: It operates two separate emergency departments and ICUs, one for COVID-19 patients and one for non-COVID-19 patients. Those who test positive and are admitted are also cared for on a floor that is strictly for COVID-19 patients.
At the end of June, Colquitt Regional reported a spike in COVID-19 cases, with many of them being linked to Latino farmworkers, but the spokeswoman said on Monday that those cases have leveled off since then. The other trend local health workers have noticed is most people who test positive now are presenting with milder symptoms that do not require medical treatment, she said.
