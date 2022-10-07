MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center and Sterling Physician Group’s Dr. Tracey Bastiaans recently incorporated two pieces of state-of-the-art technology, the Fraxel Laser and VASER Ultrasonic System, into her practice at Sterling Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery.
The Fraxel laser is a treatment that targets aging and sun-damaged skin with microscopic laser columns that penetrate deep into the skin to expedite the body’s remodeling of collagen, according to a press release from Colquitt Regional. One of the major benefits of the Fraxel is that it only treats a fraction of the targeted tissue at a time, so it leaves the surrounding tissue intact, which promotes very rapid healing. This particular laser is used to treat fine lines and wrinkles, surface scarring, pigmentation, sun damage, and actinic keratosis, and other skin-related issues.
Bastiaans performs the Fraxel treatment in-clinic. It is non-invasive, not requiring any injections or IVs. Each session takes approximately 20-25 minutes and on average, a typical treatment regimen includes three to five sessions spaced about four weeks apart. Results are immediate and progressive over the course of the treatment regimen, with optimal results being visible within two to three months, the hospital said.
“Dr. Bastiaans is highly trained and offers a number of treatments and procedures that will benefit many patients,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “We are continually evaluating our services and how we can better serve our community. These two new pieces of technology she has implemented are highly advanced. We are very proud to have her here in Moultrie and as a part of the Colquitt Regional staff.”
In addition to the Fraxel laser, Bastiaans is also performing a new, alternative liposuction procedure called VASERlipo, the hospital said. This device is ultrasound guided and is used to eliminate large areas of fat while also contouring the body. The VASER can be used to remove fat in areas such as the jowls, chin and neck, abs, hips or love handles, male and female breasts, arms, back, buttocks or thighs, knees, calves, or ankles. It also allows multiple areas to be treated in a single procedure.
During a VASER procedure, the area being treated is filled with a medicated solution. The fat cells are then treated with ultrasound energy and are removed from the body through a gentle suction process. The surrounding tissues are left intact, giving the patient smoother contours with less pain and recovery time than traditional liposuction.
“The Fraxel and VASER have been revolutionary for both clinicians and patients,” said Bastiaans. “Many people think of these treatments as purely aesthetic, and they can be, but they also help with functionality, as well as restoring confidence in patients. With the Fraxel, patients can have acne scars, precancerous spots, or other skin issues they have dealt with removed within just a few months. Patients who have had bariatric surgery can utilize the VASER to help take off excess fat and sculpt their body further.”
Bastiaans, who joined the Sterling Physician Group team in September 2021, offers a wide variety of services, ranging from breast reconstruction and augmentation to body contouring, face lift, scar revision, trauma reconstruction, carpal tunnel release, ganglion cyst removal, Botox, fillers, and many others.
After completing medical school at Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bastiaans completed a general surgery residency at Beaumont Health in Farmington Hills, Michigan, and furthered her training with a plastic surgery fellowship at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
“As a part of our commitment to provide the best healthcare possible, we are proud to bring physicians into this community who are forward thinking and stay in tune with the latest technology,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner Jr. “Dr. Bastiaans is one of those physicians. From the moment she started her practice here, she has been keeping an eye on how she can continue to better serve her patients. We are proud to have her on our team.”
For more information on the Fraxel and VASER, please contact the Colquitt Regional marketing department at 229-890-3552.
