Colquitt Regional recently opened a six-bed inpatient pediatric unit, designed to provide the highest quality care to young patients in the community. Pictured, from left, are Anthony Adetomiwa, MD, Colquitt Regional pediatric hospitalist; Brandi Delk, LPN, pediatric unit nurse; Wrenlee Riggins, one of the first pediatric patients in the unit; and Kaylee Riggins, Wrenlee’s mom.