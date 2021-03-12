MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center is expanding vaccine appointments following an announcement made by Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday, March 10. The most recent update expanded the current criteria to include individuals aged 55 years or older and those who are 16 years or older who are considered high-risk.
Georgia Department of Public Health outlined the criteria that qualifies those 16+ to be those with certain medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. This includes obesity, asthma, cancer, COPD, diabetes, hypertension, cystic fibrosis, and pregnancy, among others.
Beginning March 15, Colquitt Regional will offer COVID-19 vaccines to the following groups:
• Adults aged 55+.
• Individuals aged 16+ with disabilities.
• Individuals aged 16+ with certain medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
• Educators and staff (Pre-K, K-12, DECAL licensed or exempt childcare programs).
• Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers.
• Parents of children with complex medical conditions who are at high risk for COVID complications.
• Individuals aged 65+.
• Caregivers to those aged 65+.
• Healthcare employees.
• Law enforcement.
• First responders.
• Healthcare employees.
• Residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
• Funeral home workers who come into direct contact with the deceased.
“I applaud the governor for the decision to expand the eligibility list of those wanting the vaccine,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “We have an ample amount of Pfizer vaccines on hand for our community and are conducting drive-thru vaccine clinics each Friday. We have made the process for getting a vaccine very easy with our drive-thru. Patients remain in their car and are generally in and out within 30 minutes.”
For those who fit the criteria and want to set up an appointment, please visit colquittregional.com/covid-19 or call the Colquitt Regional COVID-19 hotline at 229-891-9380.
