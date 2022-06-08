Row 1, left picture – Pictured L to R: Shannon Spires McAlphin, daughter of honoree Madis Spires, 2022 Hospital Authority Trustee Scholarship recipient Beylee Roberts, and Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner, Jr.

Row 1, right picture – Pictured L to R: Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner, Jr. and 2022 Hospital Authority Trustee PCOM South Georgia Scholarship recipient Stew Merdian.

Row 2, left picture – Pictured L to R: Diane Lowry, 2022 Diane and Jim Lowry Scholarship recipient Laura Brooks, and Jim Lowry.

Row 2, right picture – Pictured L to R: Janet Sheldon, Brooks Sheldon, 2022 Jane and Sam Perry Scholarship Recipient Abby Patterson, and Wilson Sheldon, son of Janet and Brooks Sheldon.

Row 3, left picture – Pictured L to R: Monty Carlton III, 2022 Anne and Monty Carlton Family Scholarship recipient Stacey Ussery, and Monty Carlton, Jr.

Row 3, right picture - Pictured L to R: 2022 Employee Committee Scholarship recipients Ella Stephenson, Jaiden Lane, Employee Committee President Amanda Adams, and recipient Tucker Brown.

Row 4, left picture - Pictured L to R: Jimmy Jeter and 2022 Kate Jeter Scholarship recipients Allison Taylor, Cameron Strange, Nathan Harden, Lilla Craft, and Ariel Dudding.

Row 4, right picture – Pictured L to R: Colquitt Regional Volunteer Services President Laura Brooks, 2022 Rev. J.E. Moak Scholarship recipients Hayden Roberts, Allison Taylor, Ariel Noble, and Colquitt Regional Volunteer Services Treasurer Brenda Foy.