MOULTRIE — Colquitt Regional recently awarded the recipients of its healthcare scholarships at the seventh annual Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation Scholarship Luncheon.
On May 17, Colquitt Regional honored 26 recipients at Sunset Country Club. The total amount given to those recipients through scholarships and grants exceeded $71,000.
“For years, we have had a scholarship program to encourage students to pursue careers in healthcare,” said Colquitt Regional President & CEO Jim Matney. “I am proud that we have been able to expand that program to include current employees at Colquitt Regional and teachers who will use these additional resources to increase exposure and access to STEM activities and projects for their students.”
Since 1982, the Hospital Authority Board of Trustees has provided an annual $5,000 scholarship to a citizen of Colquitt County who is pursuing a career in healthcare, the hospital said in a press release. This scholarship is also given in honor of an individual who has made a lasting impact on the medical field.
This year, the scholarship was given in honor and loving memory of Wayne Evans, PharmD, who started his career in 1972 as a pharmacist at Vereen Memorial Hospital and then transitioned to Colquitt Regional Medical Center where he spent the rest of his tenure as a pharmacist. Evans, unfortunately, passed away before the luncheon, but several members of the hospital administrative team were able to present him with this recognition prior to his passing.
The 2023 Hospital Authority Trustee Scholarship was presented to Marlie Wingate. Wingate is a native of Colquitt County and attends the University of Georgia. This fall, Wingate will continue her studies and begin UGA’s College of Pharmacy, where she will be pursuing her Doctorate of Pharmacy degree over the next four years.
For the third year, the Hospital Authority awarded a scholarship to a PCOM South Georgia student who is a native of South Georgia. Tyler Key, who is entering his second year at the PCOM South Georgia campus, received the $5,000 award.
The Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation awarded three donor scholarships at $5,000 each. The Diane and Jim Lowry Scholarship, named after its donors, was presented to Toni Daniels. Daniels is an employee of Colquitt Regional Medical Center, where she works in the Health Information Management department. She is currently enrolled at Wiregrass Technical College to obtain an associate’s degree in Health Information Management. Following graduation, she plans to become certified in Registered Health Information Technology.
Last year, the Lowry Family extended their scholarship dollars through the Foundation to fund the Diane and Jim Lowry Colquitt County High School Scholarship. Will Robbins, who begins at Augusta University this fall and plans to pursue a career as a physician specializing in sports medicine, received the $1,000 scholarship.
The Jane and Sam Perry Scholarship, given by the Brooks Sheldon family in memory of his parents, was given to Karen Bailey, RN, OCN. Bailey works as the Nurse Navigator at the Edwards Cancer Center. She currently has her associate’s degree in nursing and is actively pursuing her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Phoenix.
The Anne and Monty Carlton Family Scholarship, given by the Carlton family, was presented to Eddie Jefferson, RT(R). Jefferson has been an employee at Colquitt Regional for 12 years and serves in the Diagnostic Imaging department. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Radiologic Science degree from Georgia Southern University.
This year saw the introduction of another scholarship, the Doris Spry and Laverne Nash Scholarship. This scholarship was given by Dr. Robert Brown and his wife, Debbie, in honor of two of the employees who made a lasting impact on Brown’s career as a general surgeon at Colquitt Regional. The recipient of this new scholarship is Amber Dees Godwin, LPN. Godwin, who received a $5,000 award, is a licensed practical nurse at Colquitt Regional in the surgical-orthopedics unit. She is currently enrolled at ABAC where she is pursuing her nursing degree.
Seven students were chosen for the Colquitt Regional Employee Committee Scholarship. To be eligible for the award, the recipient must be a graduating senior who is also a dependent of a Colquitt Regional employee. This year, a $2,000 scholarship was awarded to Laura Bryan, Janelly Camarena-Moreno, Courtney Gilbert, Olivia Pace, Clark Rodgers, Delanie Roberts, and Sarah Sheffield.
Each year, the Colquitt Regional Volunteers provide the Rev. J.E. Moak Scholarship to graduating seniors who plans to pursue a career in healthcare. This year’s recipients are Janelly Camerena-Moreno, Courtney Gilbert, and Kale Hopper, who all received a $1,000 award.
Jimmy and Rosalind Jeter established the Kate Jeter Scholarship in May 2000 in memory of their daughter Kate Majors Jeter. The 2022 recipients are Emily Brooks, Courtney Gilbert, Kale Hopper, Holland Jarvis, Anna Belle Kinsey, Olivia Pace, and Will Robbins. Each of these recipients received a $2,000 scholarship.
Colquitt Regional also presented Teacher Partnership Grant Awards to eight teachers in Colquitt County. This grant is available to math or science teachers in Colquitt County schools to provide aid for a school project or educational activity.
The recipients included: Anita Hrncirik, Williams Middle School; Paula McCullough, Stringfellow Elementary School; Ashley Pitts, Doerun Elementary School; Justin McDowell, Hamilton Elementary School; Jennifer Merritt, Norman Park Elementary School; Tina Zeigler, Sunset Elementary School; Anna Hartley, Okapilco Elementary School; and Wayne Stelmack, Colquitt County High School.
“Each year, I am reminded of just how promising the future is for our students here in Colquitt County,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner Jr. “We are proud to supply teachers with additional funds for learning activities and projects that will make an impact on their students, particularly those who are interested in STEM.”
For more information on scholarships presented by Colquitt Regional, please contact Foundation Director Nicole Gilbert at 229-890-3416.
