Colquitt Regional recently awarded the recipients of its healthcare scholarships at the seventh annual Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation Scholarship Luncheon.

Top left: 2023 Diane and Jim Lowry Scholarship recipient Toni Daniels and scholarship donor Jim Lowry.

Top right: Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner Jr., Hospital Authority Scholarship recipient Tyler Key, and Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney.

Second row, left: Colquitt Regional Employee Committee Scholarship recipients Sarah Sheffield, Olivia Pace, Colquitt Regional Employee Committee President Cheyenne Johnson, Courtney Gilbert, and Janelly Camarena-Moreno.

Second row, right: Scholarship donor Monty Carlton and Anne and Monty Carlton Family Scholarship recipient Eddie Jefferson, RT(R).

Third row, left: Scholarship donors Brooks Sheldon and Janet Sheldon, 2023 Jane and Sam Perry Scholarship recipient Karen Bailey, RN, OCN, and Wilson Sheldon, son of Brooks and Janet Sheldon.

Third row, right: Laverne Nash and Doris Spry; the Doris Spry and Laverne Nash Scholarship recipient Amber Dees Godwin, LPN; and Dr. Robert Brown.

Bottom row, left: Kate Jeter Scholarship recipients Kale Hopper, Holland Jarvis and Olivia Pace; scholarship donor Jimmy Jeter; and scholarship recipients Courtney Gilbert, Emily Brooks, and Anna Belle Kinsey.

Bottom row, right: Colquitt Regional Volunteer Services President Laura Brooks, Rev. J.E. Moak Scholarship recipients Courtney Gilbert and Kale Hopper, and Colquitt Regional Volunteer Services Treasurer Brenda Foy.