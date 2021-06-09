MOULTRIE, Ga. -– Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently awarded the recipients of its healthcare scholarships at the fourth annual Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation Scholarship Luncheon.
On May 26, Colquitt Regional honored 31 recipients at Sunset Country Club. The total amount given to those recipients exceeded $72,000.
“Each year, we are amazed to see the students and employees who are committed to furthering their education,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “Many of the scholarships given are funded through community partners who have a history with healthcare in Colquitt County. We are proud to join with them to contribute to the success of Colquitt Regional and the healthcare industry as a whole.”
Since 1982, the Hospital Authority Board of Trustees has provided an annual scholarship to a citizen of Colquitt County who is pursuing a career in healthcare. This scholarship is also given in honor of an individual who has made a lasting impact on the medical field.
Hospital Authority Chairman Maureen A. Yearta, Ed.D. presented the 2021 Hospital Authority Trustee Scholarship to Abby Sutton. Sutton is a sophomore at Valdosta State University and was accepted into the VSU nursing program. She plans to pursue her bachelor’s degree in nursing and then continue her education to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA).
This $5,000 award was given in honor of former Hospital Authority Trustee Brooks Sheldon. Sheldon served two terms on the Hospital Authority from 2000-2018.
This year’s luncheon also saw the introduction of a new Hospital Authority Trustee Scholarship, which is available to PCOM South Georgia students pursuing a career in healthcare. Trent Griner and Christian Edwards, both natives of South Georgia, each received a $5,000 award.
The Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation awarded three donor scholarships at $5,000 each. The Diane and Jim Lowry Scholarship, named after its donors, was awarded to Isabel Simmons. Simmons works in nutritional services at Colquitt Regional and is currently enrolled at Southern Regional Technical College in the radiology technician program.
The Jane and Sam Perry Scholarship, given by the Brooks Sheldon family in memory of his parents, was given to Heather Dismuke, RN. Dismuke currently works at Colquitt Regional in the Intensive Care Unit and is working to obtain her bachelor of science in nursing degree, followed by her nurse practitioner degree.
The Anne and Monty Carlton Family Scholarship, given by the Carlton family, was presented to Priscilla Fillyaw, RN. Fillyaw also works in the ICU at Colquitt Regional and is working to obtain her BSN and then nurse practitioner degree.
Five students were chosen for the Colquitt Regional Employee Committee Scholarship. To be eligible for the award, the recipient must be a graduating senior who is also a dependent of a Colquitt Regional employee. This year, a $2,000 scholarship was awarded to Jack Cone, Amaria Diaz, David Friedlander, Sallie Fuller, and Fletcher Sheffield.
Colquitt Regional Volunteer Services also provides the Rev. J.E. Moak Scholarship to a graduating senior who plans to pursue a career in healthcare. This year’s recipient of the $1,000 award is Autumn Brooke Hampton.
Jimmy and Rosalind Jeter established the Kate Jeter Scholarship in May 2000 in memory of their daughter Kate Majors Jeter. The 2021 recipients are Lana Davis, Autumn Brooke Hampton, Isabella Jacobs, Fletcher Jacobs, Trey McCoy, Ava McCranie, Alyssa Spangler, and Carson Tyler. Each of these recipients received a $2,000 scholarship.
Colquitt Regional also presented Teacher Partnership Grant Awards to 11 teachers in Colquitt County. This grant is available to math or science teachers in Colquitt County schools to provide aid for a school project or educational activity.
The recipients included: Becky Null, Sunset Elementary School; Ashley Pitts, Doerun Elementary School; Justin McDowell, Hamilton Elementary School; Jennifer Merritt, Norman Park Elementary School; Christa Bledsoe, R.B. Wright Elementary School; Justin Liles, Odom Elementary School; Hannah Boyd, GEAR; Stacey Davenport, Williams Middle School; Savannah Plymel, C.A. Gray Junior High; Melissa Culpepper, CCHS; and Christine Ray, Colquitt Christian Academy.
“It is equally important to partner with local school systems in creating a pipeline for healthcare workers by investing in students from a young age,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Maureen A. Yearta, Ed.D. “Colquitt Regional is honored to play a role in ensuring that students in the county have enhanced exposure to math and science educational experiences beyond the standard curriculum.”
For more information on scholarships presented by Colquitt Regional, please contact Foundation Director Nicole Gilbert at 229-890-3416 or ngilbert@colquittregional.com.
