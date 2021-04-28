MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center continues to comply with transparency laws with the launch of its updated website.
The Moultrie hospital launched an updated website April 23. With it, they have made finding and understanding medical costs a bit easier.
On Jan. 1 of this year a federal law took effect that required hospitals to publish a website showing payment rates negotiated with insurers. In the last week of December 2020, CRMC had launched its “Shoppable Tool” on the website in order to comply with the law and make costs more accessible by patients.
According to CRMC Marketing Director Emily Watson, a list known as the “Chargemaster” had been available on the website already.
“It’s now called the Facility Price List and it can be downloaded on our website. It was originally posted in 2019 and we update it once a year,” said Watson.
The most recent update of the Facility Price List was on Oct. 1, 2020, according to the CRMC website.
With the Shoppable Tool, patients need to provide some personal, visit and insurance information to receive an estimate on out-of-pocket expenses and percentage covered by insurance.
“It’s an easy-to-find way for patients to be able to have a forewarning on potential costs,” said Watson.
You can find the Shoppable Tool in the new search bar at the top of the CRMC home page or click the Finance and Billing in the drop-down menu under Patients and Visitors.
“All you have to do is search something such as ‘price list’ and the Facility Price List and the Shopping Tool will be the first things that come up,” said Watson.
Or click here to go directly to the Finance and Billing page.
