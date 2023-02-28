MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently accepted a $50,000 check from Colony Bank, which will aid in several ongoing capital projects.
These funds were given through the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit program. This program was created in 2016 due to the increasing number of rural hospital closures since 2008.
A large majority of rural hospitals like Colquitt Regional have faced significant financial challenges and cuts in healthcare reimbursements, according to a press release from Colquitt Regional. The Georgia General Assembly launched this program in 2016 to assist these hospitals in their growth and expand healthcare services during economic hardship.
Colony Bank was one of 236 Georgia taxpayers in 2022 to redirect their Georgia income tax liability to help support Colquitt Regional, the hospital said. The check was presented to Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney by Colony Bank Regional President Tommy Clark and Market President Cole Posey.
“We are proud to serve a community that is steadfast in their generosity towards our health system,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “These contributions allow us to continue our growth and keep adding services and technologies that will make a lasting impact on our patients. We are grateful to organizations like Colony Bank for helping us in carrying out our mission of providing exceptional healthcare that exceeds expectations.”
Tax contributions received through Georgia HEART have aided in several major expansions and construction projects at Colquitt Regional over the last few years.
“Since first participating in the Georgia HEART program in 2018, we have benefited immensely from the benevolence of our donors,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner Jr. “With these donations, we have been able to build a brand new, state-of-the-art oncology center, expand that center to include radiation therapy, construct a behavioral health unit, and will be opening a 39,000-square-foot education building and physician clinic in the fall.
For more information on the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program, please contact Nicole Gilbert or Gina McDonald at 229-890-3416.
